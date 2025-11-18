Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 18 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that during the UPA government, the country had witnessed massive corruption and scams, and stated that the BJP will also form the government in West Bengal, ending the jungle raj, said the release.

CM Saha said this after welcoming 135 voters from 42 families in Takarjala.

Tripura CM added that those who have joined the BJP have taken the right decision at the right time and that with this, the BJP will become even stronger.

"Now, in every state BJP is forming the government. Earlier it was 20, and now it is increasing. BJP has the highest number of members in the country. We feel proud to be members of ofthe BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the welfare of the country, the state, and the Janajati people. He has formed the DoNER Ministry for the North East region. We are witnessing a wave of development. Tomorrow I will go to Bihar to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Everyone knows that in Bihar, there was goonda raj and corruption, but after the NDA government was formed, everything changed. People don't want goonda raj, jungle raj, and corruption," said CM Saha.

According to a release, Tripura CM said that people want their basic rights, and the BJP is working to provide them.

"During the UPA government, we had several scams, but the BJP government is making the country powerful. PM Modi has ensured the safety and protection of the country and its people. Earlier, our soldiers used to come under attack, but the then government did not take any steps, and unrest prevailed before 2014. The same condition was in the North East. But after 2014, everything has changed. In Tripura, some people are being misled and misused by being provoked. I want to tell them to join the BJP, and the door is open," said CM Saha.

He said that the BJP is the only party working for Janajati welfare. "During the CPIM rule, there were murders and terror in Tripura. We have seen Congress and CPIM, and we have also seen their presence in Bihar. In the coming days BJP will also form the government in West Bengal to end the jungle raaj. We want peace," CM Saha added.

BJP general secretary Bipin Debbarma, Sepahijala district North Zone President Biplab Chakraborty, Mandwi Mandal President Abhijit Debbarma, Golaghati Mandal President Narayan Debnath, Takarjala President Nirmal Debbarma, and other top leaders attended the meeting. (ANI)

