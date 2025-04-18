Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi launched a sharp attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday, criticising the Chief Minister's upcoming official tour to Sweden and Spain amid a deepening power crisis and deteriorating law and order in the state.

In a post on X, Marandi questioned the timing and purpose of the foreign trip, alleging that while the state struggles with rising incidents of daylight murders and a worsening electricity situation, the Chief Minister is embarking on an overseas visit with a large government delegation, accompanied by his wife, JMM MLA Kalpana Soren.

"If the trip is aimed at bringing in foreign investment, then why is the state's Industry Minister not part of the delegation?" Marandi questioned. He also pointed out that, while officials such as the Secretary and Director of the Industry Department are included, the absence of the Industry Minister raises doubts about the trip's intention.

Furthermore, Marandi claimed that this was not the first instance of sidelining ministers from key roles. "I have heard that during an important investment meeting in Kolkata, the Industry Minister was humiliated and barred from attending at the last moment, and the Chief Minister took his wife instead," he alleged.

Marandi added, "If this is an official tour, in what capacity is Kalpana Soren attending in place of the Industry Minister? And if it is a personal trip, then why is an army of officials being sent at the expense of the government?

He also raised questions over the inclusion of a retired Indian Foreign Service officer in the delegation, whose "reputation is widely known in the state," according to Marandi.

Accusing the JMM Soren-led government, Marandi said, "Insulting ministers from allied parties has become a tradition in the Hemant Soren government. The power to take decisions from all departments has been unofficially given to the MLA's wife of the Chief Minister."

Recently, Hemant Soren was appointed President of the JMM. Shibu Soren, who was serving the post, was also elected as the party's 'Founder Patron' in the 13th 'Mahaadhiveshan' of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

This decision was made at JMM's 13th central convention, held in Ranchi. Until now, Hemant Soren has been the executive president.

The JMM won the recently concluded Jharkhand assembly elections and subsequently formed its government, along with its allies, including the Congress, RJD, and Left.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is a regional party that rules Jharkhand. It is part of the Congress-led INDIA alliance at the Centre and the JMM-led Mahagathbandhan in Jharkhand. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)