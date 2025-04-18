Mumbai, April 18: The Shillong Teer Results for Friday, April 18, 2025, have been announced by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Enthusiasts eagerly check the Shillong Teer Result for Round 1 and Round 2, as well as the Shillong Teer Result Chart for the latest winning numbers. Popular sessions include Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, with results available on meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com. Participants can also check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of April 18 below.

Rooted in Meghalaya’s cultural traditions, the Shillong Teer lottery is an archery-based betting game that attracts thousands daily. Players follow the Shillong Teer Result Chart closely to track their fortunes. With its blend of tradition and excitement, this unique lottery remains a favourite among gaming enthusiasts. Stay updated with the Shillong Lottery Result Chart for April 18 and check if your chosen numbers make you a winner today! Shillong Teer Results Today, April 17 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on April 18, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is announced online after the completion of each round, with Round 1 starting at 10:30 AM, and you can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in and check the Shillong Teer Result Chart. On these websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for April 18, 2025" and you will get the results of Round 1 and Round 2. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong, and organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Held in two rounds daily, archers shoot arrows at a target, and participants bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round.

Players place bets in advance, and winners receive cash prizes if their selected numbers match the results. Known for its blend of tradition, skill, and luck, Shillong Teer has become a cultural phenomenon. Daily results, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, are widely awaited and accessed online.

