New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Dinesh Sharma and Union Minister Krishan Pal Gujar on Friday changed the nameplates of their respective Tughlak Lane residences to Swami Vivekanand Marg.

In his recently allotted home in Tughlaq Lane in Delhi, Sharma on Thursday conducted the house warming.

Taking to X, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma, wrote on Thursday, "Today, along with my family, I performed the housewarming ceremony of my new residence at Swami Vivekanand Marg (Tughlaq Lane) in New Delhi, as per the rituals and prayers."

Both the leaders, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma and Union Minister Krishan Pal Gujar, declared Tughlaq Lane in the national capital as Swami Vivekananda Marg in the nameplates of their respective official residences.

This move aligns with the newly formed BJP government in Delhi, which has proposed renaming various areas of the city, including Najafgarh Assembly constituency to Nahargarh, Mohammadpur village to Madhavpuram, and Mustafabad to Shivpuri.

Recently BJP MLA Anil Sharma assured residents that he will push to rename Mohammadpur village in the RK Puram constituency as Madhavpuram.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA Anil Sharma said, "The corporation had passed a proposal to change the name of Madhavpuram village long ago. That proposal has been pending in the Assembly for a long time. Till now there was a government of the Aam Aadmi Party, they must have kept it buried somewhere. Now, I will get time for this issue tomorrow as I get time from the respected Speaker. I will raise this issue."

When asked about the reason behind renaming the village, he said, "People demand that this village should be named Madhavpuram village instead of Mohammadpur. This government of Delhi is formed. People's government is in the same manner as the demand of the people. Work will be done," Sharma said. (ANI)

