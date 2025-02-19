Former Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Rekha Gupta after the BJP named her the new Chief Minister of Delhi. In a post on X, Kejriwal said, “Many congratulations to Rekha Gupta ji. I hope she fulfills all promises made to the people of Delhi.” He also assured support for her in efforts toward the city’s development. Gupta, a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, was elected as the BJP legislative party leader on Wednesday. She will take the oath of office on Thursday at Ramlila Maidan. Her appointment marks BJP’s return to power in Delhi after 27 years, following a landslide victory in the 2025 Assembly elections. Rekha Gupta Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader, First-Time MLA Set To Become Delhi’s 4th Woman CM (Watch Video).

Arvind Kejriwal Congratulates Rekha Gupta

दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री बनने पर रेखा गुप्ता जी को बहुत बहुत बधाई। मैं उम्मीद करता हूँ कि दिल्ली की जनता को किए गए सारे वादे वे पूरे करेंगी। दिल्ली की जनता के विकास और भले के हर कार्य में हम उन्हें सहयोग करेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 19, 2025

