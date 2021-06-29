New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak on Monday claimed an internal survey conducted by the BJP has shown that it will be difficult for the party to bag even 40-50 seats in Delhi's civic body polls scheduled early next year.

Rejecting the AAP leader's claim, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it is strange that the ruling party is now conducting "imaginary" surveys for the BJP.

The BJP rules all three municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs).

In a statement, Pathak, AAP's MCD incharge, said in the last elections, the people of Delhi handed over the reins of all three civic bodies to the BJP by giving it 181 seats.

However, he alleged, the BJP ruined the MCDs.

Pathak claimed an internal survey conducted by the BJP has shown that it will be difficult for the saffron party to win even 40-50 seats in the next MCD elections.

Delhi has to be made a world-class city and this will happen only when both the city and MCDs are ruled by the AAP, he said.

BJP spokesperson Kapoor dismissed AAP's claim to make Delhi a world-class city as a gimmick.

He said it is strange that the AAP is now conducting "imaginary" surveys for the BJP and declaring their results too.

In 2015 and 2019 assembly polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised to turn Delhi into a city like London and Paris but in the last seven years, he has not given the national capital even a single flyover or road project. The AAP promised to turn the Yamuna into the Thames but has made it a drain, he alleged.

The three civic bodies in Delhi are North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC)

There are 372 municipal corporation seats in Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)