New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): BJP's preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are in full swing. The party's Mahila Morcha team is starting various programs to reach out to "Aadhi aabadi", believing women voters are crucial if the party is to win the general elections.

The party is always striving to remain connected with its voters through various programmes, a top BJP source told ANI.

The BJP Mahila Morcha team is preparing new plans like "Selfie with beneficiary", and "Kamal Mitra" and also going to reach out to women through the "Sushma Swaraj award" to honour them.

A top source of BJP told ANI that in "selfie with beneficiary" they will take selfies with 1 crore beneficiaries. "Similarly, we are going to launch a new app for providing information to a beneficiary and take selfies with them," the source said adding that the government will take photos and details of beneficiaries like (the Ujjwala Yojana or the Ayushman Card Yojana) and upload them into the app.

The app will be launched later in February later, a BJP source added.

"For this, training will be given to BJP women wing workers about how to take a selfie with a beneficiary, and how to upload all their details. We will virtually provide training to our workers," a BJP source added.

The BJP source informed that they are also starting Kamal Mitra, in which an online syllabus is being prepared about how to achieve this. In the first phase, the party will be taking 15 schemes which will connect women like Ujwala Yojana, Har Ghar Nal Yojana, Jal Shakti Yojana and other schemes.

"From the beginning, all the information like where the form can be found, where they will have to go, how to do the documentation work, how the scheme can be taken advantage of or how they can get that benefit, will be provided by our workers," BJP Source added.

"Training will be provided to BJP workers about the scheme at the local, district level," the source added. Apart from this, women who work for the welfare of society can also take training and can serve society through Kamal Mitra.

"The benefits of different government schemes should reach society and people should be made aware of them also," he added.

"On the other hand, BJP's Mahila Morcha will give awards to 10 effective women who are serving society in their different capacities on international women's day in every district dedicated in the name of the late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj," the source said.

"BJP does not work only for elections, but always remains connected with the society and works for the benefit of the society. That is why the party has started different programs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi always talks about the empowerment of women, saying that women should advance in every field. Because the party believe that the development of society is possible only with the development of women," the source added. (ANI)

