New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): BJP MP Nishikant Dubey criticized the Opposition for suppressing his views. He claimed that the Congress and other opposition parties have connections with international figures, such as George Soros, whom he believes are attempting to divide the country and support Khalistani movements.

"The country has the right to know about the relation between Congress, Opposition parties and international powers. It is the right of a Member of Parliament to raise this issue in the House. But the Opposition is trying to suppress my voice and their (Opposition) international connections. People like Soros who want to divide the country and support Khalistan...Their nexus...Congress party is stuck..."

Earlier in day, Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the leader of the 'Tukde Tukde Gang'. He also made serious allegations against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of treason, and claimed that they're in cahoots with George Soros.

"Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi commit treason. By conniving with George Soros, Rahul Gandhi speaks the language of George Soros. George Soros funds those who are involved in anti-party activities. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should answer. Rahul Gandhi is the leader of 'tukde tukde' gang..," he said

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday said that the party has moved a privilege motion against BJP leaders Nishikant Dubey and Sambit Patra for their 'derogatory remarks' against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier on Thursday, the BJP launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of aligning with foreign influences. In a tweet, the BJP said, "Imported agenda, local delivery! RaGa-Soros Ek Hain!" alongside a portrait showing one half of George Soros and the other half of Rahul Gandhi.

BJP MP Sambit Patra also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him the "traitor of the highest order." Patra alleged that Gandhi is part of a "triangle" with billionaire George Soros and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) aimed at destabilizing India. (ANI)

