New Delhi, December 9: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released a list of candidates for the upcoming by-elections to the Rajya Sabha. The BJP has fielded Ryaga Krishnaiah from Andhra Pradesh, Rekha Sharma from Haryana and Sujeet Kumar from Odisha. The Election Commission announced bypolls for six vacant Rajya Sabha seats with polling slated to take place on December 20. The results will also be declared on the same day. Rajya Sabha By-Election 2024: 6 RS Seats To Be Filled In December 20 Bypolls, Check Full Details.

Three of the six seats are in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Odisha, West Bengal and Haryana. All six vacancies arose due to the resignation of members. The last date for filing nominations is December 10 while the last date for withdrawing candidature is December 13. The vacancies arose due to the resignations of Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi, Beedha Masthan Rao Yadav, Ryaga Krishnaiah (all Andhra Pradesh), Sujeet Kumar (Odisha), Jawhar Sircar (West Bengal) and Krishan Lal Panwar (Haryana). Rajya Sabha By-Election 2024: Bypolls to 6 Vacant RS Seats in 4 States on December 20, Announces Election Commission.

The vacancies in Andhra Pradesh were created when YSRCP members Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi, Beedha Masthan Rao Yadav, and Ryaga Krishnaiah resigned from Rajya Sabha, prompting elections for new members. In Odisha, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sujeet Kumar resigned from the Rajya Sabha. Kumar's tenure was up to April 2, 2026. In Haryana BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar resigned from the Rajya Sabha seat in the state to contest the Haryana Assembly elections from the Israna constituency. Panwar's tenure was up to August 1, 2028.

