New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): BJP candidate from Vishwas Nagar Assembly constituency, Om Prakash Sharma, on Wednesday criticized Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and claimed that Delhi will soon have a BJP chief minister.

He also accused Kejriwal of misleading the public with "lies."

Commenting on the exit polls, Sharma told ANI, "The exit polls are in favour of the BJP. Along with this, as a political worker, when we go to the field, we can sense that the BJP's chief minister will be elected in Delhi."

"The battle is with Arvind Kejriwal. His history is filled with shameful deeds and lies. Whether it's the 'tukde tukde' gang, speaking the language of Pakistan, or going to jail in connection with the liquor scam, it is very difficult to predict his behaviour," he said.

Polling to elect the 70-member assembly of Delhi concluded on Wednesday evening with a voter turnout of 60.42 percent.

Meanwhile, most exit polls predicted that the BJP is poised to form the next government in Delhi, with the ruling AAP falling behind. Congress is expected to continue its dismal run in the assembly polls.

The exit polls varied in their prediction of the margin of BJP victory with one poll saying that the party could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi. Two polls also predicted AAP victory. The exit polls came with their predictions after the conclusion of voting in Delhi assembly polls on Wednesday.

According to the P-MARQ exit poll, BJP is likely to win 39-49 assembly seats, AAP 21-31 seats and Congress 0-1 seats.

Matrize's exit poll predicted a close contest between BJP and AAP. It said BJP is likely to win 35-40 seats and AAP 32-37 seats. It said Congress can win one seat.

Peoples Pulse exit poll said BJP could win 51-60 assembly seats and AAP 10-19 seats. The exit poll did not give any seats to Congress.

As per People's Insight exit poll, BJP is likely to emerge victorious in 40-44 seats and AAP 25- 29 seats. The Congress, it said, can win 0-1 seat.

JVC exit poll gave 39-45 seats to BJP, 22-31 to AAP and 0-2 seats to Congress.

Chanakya Strategies predicted 39-44 seats for BJP, 25-28 seats for AAP and 2-3 seats for Congress. Poll Dairy exit polls predicted that BJP will win 42-50 seats, AAP 18-25 and Congress 0-2 seats.

WeePreside exit poll said AAP could win 46-52 seats, BJP 18-23 seats and Congress 0-1 seat.Delhi recorded a turnout of 57.70 per cent till 5 pm on Wednesday.

Votes will be counted on February 8.AAP has dominated the last two assembly polls in Delhi.

In the 2020 assembly elections, it won 62 out of 70 seats and BJP won eight. Congress, which ruled the national capital for 15 years, failed to open its account in the last two assembly polls. (ANI)

