New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's politics of 'politicising' people's devotion is most disgusting.

This came after the Bharatiya Janata Party launched a no-holds-barred attack on Congress after its leaders --Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--'declined' the invitation to the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Pratapgarhi said, "Going to a temple or mosque is a matter of one's personal devotion...Why does the BJP want to do politics over it?"

He said, "Actually, it is the politics being done by BJP that is disgusting. Politicising people's devotion is the most disgusting politics of BJP."

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the grand event is "clearly a Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh event".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. As per temple officials, the ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting from January 16.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India. (ANI)

