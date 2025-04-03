Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka, addressed a BJP protest, fiercely criticizing the Congress government for its policies, particularly the recent price hikes and taxes imposed on the public.

Karnataka BJP leaders including CT Ravi staged protest against state government policies in Bengaluru.

"BJP is fighting against the government's price hike policies and will take it to a logical conclusion," Ashoka stated, making it clear that the party would not back down in opposing what he described as the government's exploitative financial strategies.

He turned his focus to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of corruption. "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is stealing through taxes, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is stealing through commissions," Ashoka said, pointing to both as the central figures in the state's alleged mismanagement.

Ashoka used a metaphor to criticize the government's financial tactics, saying, "There is a tradition of placing money on a corpse after death. The Congress government has increased fees even for death certificates to collect money."

The BJP leader also criticized the rise in liquor prices, calling it another way to exploit the public. "The price of liquor has also been raised to extract money from alcohol lovers," he said, accusing the government of using the price hikes as a revenue-generation tool.

Furthermore, Ashoka argued that the state government was not even adequately addressing basic infrastructure needs, claiming, "The government doesn't even have funds to maintain toilets. The people of Bengaluru are also in for a shock with an impending water tariff hike."

He alleged, "Siddaramaiah government, which came to power through guarantees, is providing financial assistance to wives while collecting money from husbands. People who voted for Congress are worried about how to wash away their sins."

He stated, "Government should have properly informed people about the taxes imposed in the budget. However, taxes were increased after the budget was presented," he stated

Turning to the issue of land encroachment, Ashoka voiced his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's amendment to stop the Waqf Board from encroaching on farmers' lands.

"The Waqf Board was encroaching on farmers' lands, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought an amendment to the law to stop it. But Congress is opposing even this," Ashoka said.

He pointed out the lack of resources and infrastructure to handle protests, saying, "When BJP leaders protest, buses are brought to detain them. But now, there is a shortage of buses, and the government doesn't even have the capacity to arrange them." (ANI)

