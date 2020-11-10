Hyderabad, Nov 10 (PTI) BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday won the by election to the Dubbak Assembly constituency bypoll in Telangana,the Election Commission said.

He defeated his nearest rival Solipeta Sujatha of the ruling TRS by 1,079 votes.

Also Read | Dehri Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: RJD’s Phate Bahadur Singh Wins, Elected as MLA.

"The BJP candidate won by 1,079 votes," Siddipet district Collector Bharati Hollikeri told PTI.

Rao got 63,352 votes, while Sujatha secured 62,273 votes, she said.

Also Read | Kutumba Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Congress Candidate Rajesh Kumar Wins, Elected as MLA.

The bypoll, held on November 3, was necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy in

The TRS had fielded his widow Sujatha as its candidate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)