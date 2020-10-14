Dehri Vidhan Sabha seat lies in the Rohtas district of Bihar. The Dehri Assembly constituency comes under the Karakat Parliamentary constituency of the state. It is an RJD seat since 2015. Voting for Dehri Assembly election will take place in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on October 28. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar Assembly polls will be held in three phases, the voting for which will take place on October 8, November 3 and November 7. In the first phase, 71 constituencies including Dehri will go to polls on October 28. Bihar Assembly Election Results will be declared on November 10 for all phases. Here's the detailed Phase 1 schedule for Bihar state election:

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 8 Scrutiny of Nominations October 9 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 12 Voting Date October 28 Result Date November 10

The sitting MLA on the Dehri Assembly seat is Mohammad Illiyas Hussain of the RJD, who defeated Jitendra Kumar of the RSLP in the 2015 Bihar polls. The candidates for the 2020 election on Dehri seat include RJD's Phate Bahadur Singh, BJP's Satyanarayan Singh and BSP's Sona Devi among others.

The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 was being seen as a two-way fight between the JDU-led NDA and the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan till the Chirag Paswan-led LJP announced that it would go alone this election. With the Bihar polls now becoming a three-way battle, all eyes are now on what the voters decide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).