New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Reacting sharply to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's characterisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure as a "dreadful dream", BJP MP Sambit Patra levelled serious allegations against the Congress party, pointing to instances where the party allegedly engaged with terrorists and accusing Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi of "crying" over the dead bodies of slain terrorists in the 2008 Batla House encounter.

"There was a time when the then Prime Minister held meetings with terrorists and Kashmiri separatists... Sonia Gandhi would cry at the dead bodies of terrorists after the Batla House encounter... Now India destroys terror infrastructures inside Pakistan... Remember in 2010, when 76 of our jawans were killed by Naxalites, celebrations erupted in some universities. Now naxalism is on the verge of collapse... It is natural that this government will be a nightmare for Congress, which has lost 99 times," the BJP MP said.

Patra's retort further highlighted a stark contrast between India's past under Congress rule and its current global standing under PM Modi, noting that under PM Modi's leadership, India has dismantled terror infrastructures and elevated India to among the top five global economies.

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called 11 years of PM Narendra Modi a dreadful dream. I would like to remind him that 11 years ago, when Narendra Modi was not the Prime Minister, India was considered among the fragile five in the world... Now India is among the top five countries in the world. This was a journey of India," he stated.

Patra noted that Congress is now facing the consequences of its actions, referring to the summons that its leaders get from the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate, or the Court.

"They had thought that this country was their property... They were part of all sorts of scams... They are now facing the consequences of their deeds. From CBI, ED to the Court, they have to visit there... It is natural they will not like what is happening to them now... Since 2024, people of India have consecutively voted for the BJP in every state. This shows the faith people have in PM Narendra Modi... These 11 years are not mere years; these 11 years are years of fortune," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Kharge hit out at PM Modi over the completion of 11 years of his being in office in the centre, stating that the Modi Government had "ruined" the country.

Kharge, in a post on X, noted that their promise of "good days" has turned out to be a "dreadful" dream and added that a promise of doubling farmers' income was not fulfilled, so they had to eat rubber bullets, whereas women's security is currently in "tatters".

Kharge further alleged atrocities against the minorities of the country and believed that their participation in society is lost. (ANI)

