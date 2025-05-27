Mumbai, May 27: Investors and traders will be eager to buy and sell stocks as soon as the Indian stock market opens for business today, May 26. Several stocks will be in focus today, with traders and stock market enthusiasts aiming to make informed investments. Ahead of the buying and selling of stocks, we bring you a list of shares that are likely to be in focus today during Tuesday's trading session.

Nine shares are expected to be in the spotlight, and these include InterGlobe Aviation Limited (NSE: INDIGO), Lumax Industries Limited (NSE: LUMAXIND), Lupin Limited (NSE: LUPIN) and Sagility India Limited (NSE: SAGILITY). Of the stocks mentioned above, shares of Lumax Industries Limited (NSE: LUMAXIND), Lupin Limited (NSE: LUPIN) and Sagility India Limited (NSE: SAGILITY) all ended in green during Monday's trading session. PF Withdrawal via UPI, ATM: EPFO May Allow Instant Withdrawal of Provident Fund Through UPI and ATMs by May-End, Here’s What We Know About It.

However, stocks of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (NSE: INDIGO) closed in the red on May 26. In addition to the above shares, Nazara Technologies Limited (NSE: NAZARA), PG Electroplast Limited (NSE: PGEL), Aurobindo Pharma Limited (NSE: AUROPHARMA), DLF Limited (NSE: DLF), and PTC India Financial Services Limited (NSE: PFS) are also among the list of stocks to watch out for. Of the five stocks mentioned above, all ended Monday's trading session on a negative note. Groww App Hit by Bug? Investors Allege Glitch, Say Trading App Showing Inflated Profits and Stock Prices; Company Responds.

At the end of Monday's trading session, the Indian stock market closed in the green as buying was observed across the sectors, especially in the auto and IT verticals. At the closing bell, the Sensex was up 455.37 points at 82,176.45, and the Nifty was up 148 points at 25,001.15. The rise was led by auto and IT stocks, with buying seen in metal, realty, media, energy, commodity, and PSE indices.

