New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Shikha Roy on Wednesday hit out at Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj over their recent comments surrounding fish sellers operating near a temple in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park area.

Responding to Mahua Moitra's tweet alleging that BJP members threatened local fish vendors to shut down their shops near the temple, Roy accused the TMC leader of indulging in "cheap and low-grade politics" and warned her against using the issue to advance her political agenda in Bengal.

"Saurabh Bharadwaj is looking at it as an opportunity to gain political benefit since he is unemployed now... As a responsible MP, nobody could have done more cheap or low-grade politics than her (Moitra)... Saurabh Bharadwaj himself had campaigned once to get fish markets shut down in CR Park, but our senior leaders thwarted his attempts... Mahua Moitra- don't use our area for your Bengal politics... People who level false allegations without verifying them should also be investigated," she said.

Shikha Roy, who represents the Greater Kailash constituency, has defeated Saurabh Bharadwaj in the recent Delhi Assembly election.

Ahead in the day, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra claimed on Wednesday that the BJP cadre had "threatened fish-eating Bengalis of Chittaranjan Park" in the national capital.

"Terrorising Hindu fishmongers into shutting legal shops next to a temple they built - BJP goons caught on video but not yet arrested. Hello @DelhiPolice- Or are we all supposed to eat dhoklas and chant Jai Shri Ram?" Moitra said in a post on X.

Moitra claimed that the BJP workers shut down fish and meat shops in southeast Delhi's Chittaranjan Park, a Bengali-dominated area. She also shared on X a video purportedly showing the alleged incident.

"Everybody has seen the horrifying visuals of the lumpen-BJP goons threatening the Bengalis in Chittaranjan Park in the heart of Delhi. Chittaranjan Park is a Bengali colony. Bengalis are a proud fish-eating people," Moitra said in a video message posted on X on Wednesday.

"The Kali temple and the temples there were built by the community. And this particular temple is built by the shopkeepers and the business community of the Chittaranjan Park. You can see how in broad daylight with complete impunity and audacity. The BJP's goons are threatening shopkeepers and telling them they cannot have shops here. Is the BJP going to tell us what we are going to eat and where we have legal shops? Is the BJP going to tell us that we have to eat dhoklas and say 'Jai Shri Ram' three times a day?" she added. (ANI)

