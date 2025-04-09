Sundernagar, April 9: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut addressed a gathering in the Jarol assembly constituency of Sundernagar in Himachal Pradesh. Ranaut slammed Congress during her address and stated that before 2014, many scams, including the 2G scam, coal scam, and Fodder Scam, took place. The actor turned politician heaped praise on PM Narendra Modi and said that there can be a stain on the moon but there is not a single stain on PM Modi. She said that RSS follows the ideology of "Sanatan, nationalism, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."

"The ideology of BJP and RSS follows Sanatan, nationalism, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which we have been following for a long time...Before 2014, there used to be a lot of scams - 2G scam, coal scam, Fodder Scam...There is not even a single stain on PM Modi. 'Chand pe daag hota hai, unpe ek bhi daag nahin hai'...", Kangana Ranaut said during her address. Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday attacked the Congress government in Himachal, alleging that the state was in bad condition and there is a need to rid it of the grip of "bhediyas" (wolves). ‘INR 1 Lakh Electricity Bill for Manali Residence’: Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut Hits Out at Congress-Led Himachal Pradesh Govt (Watch Video).

The BJP MP made the remarks while addressing a gathering in her parliamentary constituency, Mandi. She hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The BJP leader also took a dig at the Congress government on controversy over "samosa" probe in the state, which authorities later clarified, was against "misconduct" by officials and not concerning the snack meant to be served to the Chief Minister. Kangana Ranaut, who is not unknown to controversy, sought to compare Congress government by referring to an attacking animal found in peninsular India. ‘Who Are These People?’: Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Kunal Kamra Row, Slams Comments on Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde and Calls Out Fame-Hungry Comedy (Watch Video).

‘Chand Pe Daag Hota Hai, Unpe Ek Bhi Daag Nahin Hai’

"There is a wave of PM Modi in the entire country and saffron... But it is painful to watch Himachal Pradesh's condition... Their agencies are probing samosas. We feel embarrassed about what is happening... You work so hard on the ground, It is our responsibility that we have to take our state on the path of progress... I would say they are Bhediya (wolves) in a way. We have to free our state from their claws," she said. Targeting the Congress-led UPA government, she said there was a period before 2014 when "news was about corruption, terror attacks and scams".