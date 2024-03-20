Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 20 (ANI): Hours after Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje's assertion that the suspect involved in the March 1 blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe was from Tamil Nadu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader issued a retraction and offered an apology.

"To my Tamil brothers & sisters, I wish to clarify that my words were meant to shine light, not cast shadows. Yet I see that my remarks brought pain to some - and for that, I apologize. My remarks were solely directed towards those trained in the Krishnagiri forest, linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. To anyone from Tamil Nadu effected, From the depths of my heart, I ask your forgiveness. Furthermore, I retract my previous comments," Karandlaje said in a post on 'X'.

The Union Minister also blamed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for emboldening radical elements to target Hindus and BJP workers.

"Mr. Stalin, What has become of Tamil Nadu under your rule? Your appeasement politics have emboldened radical elements to attack on Hindus & BJP workers day and night. Frequent Bomb blasts bearing the hallmarks of terror outfits like ISIS explode while you turn a blind eye," Karandlaje had earlier said in a post on 'X'.

The Union Minister retracted from her statement.

Claiming that the bomber involved in the Rameshwaram cafe blast case was trained in Krishnagiri forests, the BJP leader said, "FYI, the Rameshwaram bomber was trained in Krishnagiri forests under your nose. Tamil makkal has a long history of harmonious relations with Karnataka."

"They have been an integral part of Karnataka's social fabric, contributing immensely to the state. We have close cultural bonds and shared history," she added.

Taking offence at Karandlaje's provocative claims, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin said that the Union Minister lacks the authority to make such assertions.

"Strongly condemn Union BJP Minister @ShobhaBJP's reckless statement. One must either be an NIA official or closely linked to the #RameshwaramCafeBlast to make such claims. Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions," Stalin said in a post on 'X'.

Calling for legal action against Karandlaje and asking the Election Commission to take note, Stalin further said, "Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this divisive rhetoric of BJP. I also urge for an appropriate legal action against Shobha for causing threat to peace, harmony and national unity. From the Prime Minister to cadre, everyone in the BJP should stop engaging in this dirty divisive politics at once. ECI must take note of this hate speech and initiate stringent action immediately."

Earlier last week, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained one Shabbir from Ballary in Karnataka in connection with Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, sources said.

The Rameshwaram cafe blast took place at 1 pm on March 1 and the police had also found a suspect in the CCTV footage, keeping a bag inside the cafe. The police probe so far indicated that an IED device with a timer was used to carry out the explosion. (ANI)

