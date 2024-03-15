Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday, March 15, attached the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over electoral bonds. Speaking in Bengaluru, Mallikarjun Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, "Na khaunga, na khane doonga". He further said, "Today it has been exposed by Supreme Court how BJP made money out of electoral bonds." Electoral Bonds: Supreme Court Issues Notice to SBI for Not Disclosing Unique Alpha-Numeric Numbers Linking Donors With Recipients.

Mallikarjun Kharge Attacks BJP

#WATCH | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru, says, "The PM had said- "Na khaunga, na khane doonga". Today it has been exposed by Supreme Court how BJP made money out of electoral bonds." pic.twitter.com/wUADZHb6p7 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

