New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Echoing the condemnation over Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark in Maharashtra, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday said that the Congress MP is a 'habitual offender'.

Lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks in Maharashtra Chugh said, "Rahul Gandhi is looking at India through the eyes of a foreigner from Italy. He is trying to defame the country and create confusion. He has been continuously making nefarious attempts."

Also Read | Startup Mahakumbh: Centre To Soon Have New Policy To Nurture and Empower Deeptech Startup Ecosystem in India, Says Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

"The Congress party is a 'habitual offender'. They (Congress) sometimes insult the army, sometimes the religion, sometimes the country, sometimes the institutions of the country," Chugh said.

Rahul Gandhi, in his comments made on Sunday in Maharashtra, had raised concerns about the operation of EVMs, to emphasize the opposition's struggle against the might of the state.

Also Read | Syed Jafar Joins BJP: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's Close Aide Jumps Ship in Presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

"There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution of the country, be it the ED, CBI or Income Tax department, have traded their spines to the Centre," Rahul said in an address in Mumbai.

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule also criticized the Congress MP for his comments.

"Hindu Dharma is such a 'Shakti' that can bring the world together. The way Rahul Gandhi has spoken about PM Modi & Hindu Dharma, the people will not spare him," Bawankule said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh also slammed the Congress MP over his recent remarks in Maharashtra.

"This is how their (Congress) language is, it is incomprehensible. they talk like children, they feel like by repeating lies a 100 times, it will become true," he said.

Targeting Congress' dynasty politics, Giriraj Singh said, "This is PM Modi's government. whatever money comes into his salary account goes to the poor people, he has no vehicle and land on his name. He came to power with empty hands and he would leave with empty hands.ut they (Congress) can't get out of 'Parivarvaad'," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)