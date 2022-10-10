Pune, Oct 10 (PTI) A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after being blackmailed over an objectionable video, a Pune police official said on Monday.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Pulled Out of House in Daylight, Forced To Parade Half-Naked in Satna; Three Arrested.

The man had hanged himself in his house in Dhanakwadi area recently and a probe revealed a fraudster had threatened to upload a nude video of his and had also extorted money, the official said.

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Switches to 100 Percent Green Energy Sources.

"The victim was conversing with this fraudster, who had posed as woman. He made a video and then sought money from the victim. He was forced to send Rs 4,500 though a payment app on several occasions," the Sahakarnagar police station official said.

A case under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions has been registered against an unknown person and efforts were on to nab him, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)