New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The services on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro were affected between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City or Vaishali today morning.

"Blue Line Update: Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Also Read | Dog Home Foundation, a Foundation With the Vision of Providing the Greatest Medical Care to Ill-Treated Pets.

The DMRC has not revealed the reason behind the delay in metro services yet.

Notably, the blue line metro services were disrupted thrice in the past four days. The train services between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha station of the Blue Line were affected from 6.35 pm to 8 pm on Monday.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: Due to BJP, Country Faced Embarrassment and Was Forced to Apologise, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

According to DMRC, the services were stopped to undertake the repair work of a broken contact wire (part of OHE) on the UP Line (going towards Dwarka) due to some external object (bird) hitting the OHE/pantograph of the train.

During this period, train services were temporarily unavailable between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations due to the absence of OHE resulting from the breakdown of the contact wire due to a bird hit.

The normal train services were continuously available on the rest of the sections of Blue Line during this period in two loops i.e, from Yamuna Bank to Vaishali/NOIDA Electronic City and Indraprastha to Dwarka Sec-21 sections.

DMRC further stated that a shuttle train service was provided to commuting passengers between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations during the affected period.

Normal services on the entire Blue Line from Dwarka Sec-21 to NOIDA Electronic City/Vaishali were resumed at 8:00 pm. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)