Dog home foundation is successful in treating thousands of dogs!

Today, everyone is a dog lover, and while this is true, have you ever worried about your dog's well-being? Everyone nowadays is hunting for good-breed pets, but what about stray dogs? Stray dogs, like other dogs, require care. The #adoptdontshop campaign aims to educate people about the urgent need to adopt stray dogs because all they require is your love and care. Taking this ambition into consideration, the "Dog Home Foundation" is creating its foundation in various locations throughout the world.

Kuldeep and Dhawal are the ones who started the revolution of taking care of stray dogs, and now they have turned into a family of millions of people who want to keep the dogs saved in any way they can. Today they are successful in treating thousands of dogs, providing hospital services and veterinary treatments to dogs such as urine tests, blood tests, medicine, and many more, and in case of emergency they have this staff which is 2 people. Kuldeep and Dhawal incorporated Hydrotherapy into their great commitment and sympathy for animals. This contraption will take a paralysed dog on a transformation journey.

"Giving is not only making a donation, it's making a difference," Kuldeep and Dhawal stated. They stated that this foundation will not accept any type of monetary donations, but that people who wish to donate can donate their services. Today, they have been successful in rescuing canines, with 1086 out of 1200 cases successfully treated, and some laps still undergoing therapy. This is more than a number; it is a ray of hope for them that in the next years, they will be able to realise their long-term empowerment and entrepreneurship in dog rescue, as well as develop their dog and foundation. This is more than a foundation; it is a ray of hope for all the dogs who are suffering. The foundation's major goal is to provide the greatest medical care to ill-treated pets.