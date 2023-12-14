Rourkela, Dec 13 (PTI) The body of a CISF personnel was found hanging from a tree in the force's barracks in Odisha's Sundergarh district on Thursday, police said.

The personnel, identified as Sahil Kumar (31) -- a native of Jammu and Kashmir, was posted at the Rourkela Steel Plant, they said.

Also Read | ‘Ill Motivated Selective Application of Laws’: Delhi High Court Expresses Concern Over Rampant Unauthorised Constructions Permitted By MCD Officials.

He did not report to work on Wednesday night. His colleagues also could not find him anywhere, they added.

Around 9.30 am on Thursday, his body was found hanging from a tree in the barracks.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2023: Out of 678 Winning Candidates in Five States, 594 Crorepatis, 298 Alone From BJP, Says ADR Report.

Soon, the CISF informed the local police about the incident.

"Preliminary investigation found it to be a case of suicide. Further inquiry is going on. The body will be handed over after the post-mortem examination," said Simon Lakra, the inspector-in-charge of the Plant Site police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)