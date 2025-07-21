Haridwar, Jul 21 (PTI) The body of a kanwariya from Punjab was found hanging from a tree in the Haridwar district of Uttarakhand, police said on Monday.

Information was received about the body of a kanwaria hanging from a tree in a mango orchard in the Imlikhera village late on Sunday night, Senior Sub-Inspector at the Piran Kaliyar police station B S Chauhan said.

The body, hanging from a towel tied to the tree, was brought down and sent for post-mortem, he said.

The deceased was identified as Ravi Kumar (30), a resident of Punjab's Bhatinda, Chauhan said.

The relatives of the deceased have been informed, and the police have started investigating the case, he said.

