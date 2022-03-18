Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday corrected his tweet and clarified that the body of Naveen Shekharappa who died during the shelling in Ukraine amid the Russian military operations will reach Bengaluru airport on Monday at 3 am, not on Sunday as he informed earlier today.

"The body of Naveen Ganagoudar, a young man from Haveri district who had recently died during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, will arrive in Bangalore on Monday morning at 3 am: Chief Minister @BSBommai," Bommai tweeted.

However, Bommai earlier said, "The body of Naveen who died in a shelling attack in Ukraine will come to Bengaluru airport on Sunday at 3 am."

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, an MBBS student, was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district. The 21-year-old student of Kharkiv National Medical University was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling.

The chief minister also handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a family member. (ANI)

