Kannur (Kerala), Nov 22 (PTI): A 12-year-old student and native of Narivayal here was injured when a bomb in a ball-shaped ice-cream container that he had found and was playing with exploded, police said on Monday.

None of the children with him were injured, the police said.

Two other unexploded ice-ream balls were found at the spot, a police officer said and added that scientific analysis of their contents was being carried out.

Police said they were investigating to find where the bombs came from and who put them in the ice-cream containers.

According to the police, the children were playing cricket when their ball fell into the adjacent property.

While searching for their ball, the children found three ice-cream balls lying there and they picked them up.

One of the balls exploded when the 12-year-old boy threw it while playing, police said.

This is the second such incident reported from Kannur district this year.

Earlier in May, two children were injured in a similar blast.

