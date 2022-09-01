Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 1 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Thursday flagged off a campaign to collect sacred mud and water to be used for the Kempegowda Theme Park.

The event which was organised on BIA premises also coincided with the ground breaking ceremony of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Theme Park which will be developed.

Former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, District incharge Minister K Sudhakar, Ministers R Ashoka, ST Somashekar, Munirathna, Narayana Gowda, Gopalaiah MP's PC Mohan, Jaggesh, Chief Whip of Legislative Council Dr YA Narayana Swamy, MLA's SR Viswanatha, LN Narayan Swamy, A Deve Gowda were present.

Rakesh Singh, ACS, Department of Urban Development, Latha, District Commissioner, Bengaluru Rural, Vinay Deep, Commissioner, Kempegowda Heritage Places Development Authority also attended.

Speaking on the occasion, Basavaraja Bommai said, "The state government will take measures to install a Kempegowda Statue on the premises of Vidhansoudha and added that a statue of Nadaprabhu will be installed at Lalbagh also."

"The government is spending Rs. 84 crores to erect Kempegowda Statue and develop Theme Park at BIA. The statue has been named as the 'Statue of Prosperity' to symbolise Kempegowda's vision of development", the Chief Minister stated.

This campaign will include all the sections of society and will be a big step towards building Nava Karnataka and this symbolises the commitment of the government towards inclusive development, he explained.

State Minister Dr CN Ashwathanrayana who is the Vice President of Kempegowda Heritage Places Development Authority said that the city of Bengaluru has attained global fame due to the great vision that Kempegowda had.

This campaign will be held for 45 days prior to be dedication of the Statue. During the campaign the sacred mud and water will be collected from villages in all the 31 districts, especially from Lakes, Ponds and Rivers.

The government is intended to unveil the statue on November 1st. However, the date will be finalized depending on the schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Narayan stated.

"The theme park at BIA spreading across 23 acres will be developed in two phases and the first phase will be completed in 9 months time. For this purpose Rs 20 crores has been sanctioned," Ashwath Narayan stated.

He added that Kempegowda Study Centre will be established in Bangalore University at a cost of Rs 50 crores.

The theme park which will be developed in two phases at a cost of Rs. 30 crores will be developed as a world class tourism spot, Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana said.

In the first phase, the park will be developed at an area of 3.35 acres at a cost of Rs. 20 crores. in the second phase, remaining 10 crores will be used, he told.

Theme Park will comprise an amphitheater, pathway, subway, A.V. exhibition system, 3D projection, fountain, flower garden, VIP lounge, restrooms, kiosks, modern tiles, pavilions, concrete walls etc. (ANI)

