India News | Beneficiaries Who Clear Full Principal Will Be Granted Ownership Rights: Gujarat CM on Rural Housing Schemes

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 24 (ANI) Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken a significant and compassionate decision in the broader interest of beneficiaries of the Gujarat Rural Housing Board's housing schemes in the rural regions of the state.

As per this decision, beneficiaries in rural areas who are willing to repay the full principal amount but are unable to afford the monthly two per cent penalty interest will be provided relief.

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In response to representations made by such beneficiaries, CM has issued directives that those who repay the entire outstanding principal amount within 6 months will be exempted from the recovery of 2% penalty interest under a one-time interest waiver scheme.

As a result of this decision, around 9,029 rural families will benefit, receiving relief of a substantial penalty interest amount totalling approximately ₹154 crore.

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Additionally, these rural families will receive the right to own houses, thereby becoming homeowners in the true sense.

The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that every needy citizen has a roof of their own will be fulfilled for rural families of the state through this people-centric decision of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Gujarat Housing Board came into existence on 1st May 1960 as a result of the bifurcation of Bombay State and the Bombay Housing Board and the inclusion of Saurashtra Housing Board, as per the Gujarat Housing Board Act, 1961. Gujarat Slum Clearance Board was merged with effect from 1/04/2007 as the Slum Cell. Besides the Head office in Ahmedabad, GHB has several other offices across Gujarat.

Gujarat Housing Board had completed 522 LIG-II units at Bhuj. These houses have a carpet area of 135 sq., with one Bedroom, Hall & Kitchen. The handing over ceremony was conducted by the Honourable Guest on 26-08-2017.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday personally heard public representations during the January 2026 State SWAGAT and issued clear, time-bound directions to district administrations for speedy, citizen-centric resolution of grievances, including issues related to illegal constructions, encroachments on public roads and drainage channels, and obstructions affecting inter-village road connectivity.

Under the SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal initiative, held on the fourth Thursday of every month, more than 110 applicants presented their representations at the State SWAGAT in January 2026. Not only this, but the resolution process was also undertaken at the district and taluka levels regarding 1,492 representations of District SWAGAT and 2,565 representations and questions of Taluka SWAGAT.

During this State SWAGAT, farmers from Dabhoi and Botad districts presented their representations before Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while beneficiaries also raised the long-pending issue of constructing new houses in place of the dilapidated Gujarat Housing Board houses in Surat district. He responded to these concerns promptly and compassionately. (ANI)

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