India News | Delhi: Dense Fog Grips City After Friday's Heavy Rain; Air Quality Sees Temporary Relief

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): The national capital and surrounding areas woke up to a thick layer of fog on Saturday as dense fog gripped parts of Delhi-NCR, after the city recieved a fresh spell of heavy rainfall throughout the day on Friday. The sudden change in weather and the unexpected brought slight relief in pollution.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi-NCR on Saturday will generally have a cloudy sky, moderate fog in the morning, and strong surface winds (speeds of 10-20 kmph).

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A fall in minimum temperatures of 5-6°C is expected over the next three days, followed by a rise thereafter. Consequently, minimum temperatures are likely to be normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) during the next 3 days, above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) on 27 & 29. Temperature expected to be appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) on 23 and 24 January 2026. Partly cloudy skies on 25 & 26 January 2026, and generally cloudy skies on 23, 24, 27, and 29, with shallow to moderate fog likely during the morning hours for the next 06 days.

Meanwhile, light rain and a thunderstorm in the national capital on Friday brought slight relief from pollution as the air quality remained in the "poor" category, with the AQI recorded at 297 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

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There was a marginal improvement compared to Thursday morning, when the AQI was in the 'very poor' category at 312.

Several parts of the national capital continued to experience poor air quality, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 317, Ashok Vihar 335, Wazirpur 351, Punjabi Bagh 326, RK Puram 315, Bawana 342, ITO 266, Chandni Chowk 326, and Dwarka Sector 8 at 316, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Meanwhile, the temperature in the city on Friday was around 16.4 degrees Celsius at 7 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)