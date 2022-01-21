New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Installation of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue at India Gate will inspire patriotism, self-respect and valour in the minds of Indians, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

"I gladly welcome the decision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to install a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate in New Delhi," Singh said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Modi announced that a grand statue of Bose will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of country's indebtedness to him.

Till the statue, to be made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place, Modi said.

The hologram statue will be unveiled on January 23, the 125th birth anniversary of the Azad Hind Fauj founder.

Singh said the decision to erect a statue is an expression of respect for Netaji by a grateful nation on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary.

"With the installation of the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the inspiration of patriotism, self-respect and valour will be awakened in the minds of the people of India," the minister mentioned.

The statue will ignite in people the spirit of sacrificing everything for maintaining the independence of the country, Singh noted.

"I express my thanks and congratulations to the Prime Minister for this decision," he stated.

