Chandrapur, Dec 13 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy drowned in a lake on Sunday in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, police said.
The incident occurred when Karan Bagade was picking water chestnut in the lake.
He was a student of class 4, an official said. PTI
