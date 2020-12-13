Chandrapur, Dec 13 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy drowned in a lake on Sunday in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, police said.

The incident occurred when Karan Bagade was picking water chestnut in the lake.

He was a student of class 4, an official said. PTI

