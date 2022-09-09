Balrampur (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack in Pachperwa town here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the boy, Aman, was returning home. The family members found his body with deep injury marks, they aid.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Class 2 Student Suffers 40 Percent Burn After Teacher Throws Hot Water on Him for Defecating in Uniform.

District Magistrate Mahendra Kumar told PTI that a team of forest officials has been sent to meet the boy's family and provide financial compensation.

“The forest department has been directed to catch the leopard and move it to a zoo," he said.

Also Read | Prophet Remark Row: Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Plea Seeking Nupur Sharma's Arrest, Says 'Has Far Reaching Consequences'.

Meanwhile, a probe was ordered following the recovery of a leopard carcass from a sugarcane field in Bijnor district, an official said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Anil Patel said the carcass has been sent for post mortem and the cause of death is being ascertained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)