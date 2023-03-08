Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 8 (ANI): After the Kerala High Court's order regarding the fire incident at the Brahmapuram waste plant, Ernakulam District Administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges for the next two days as a health precaution.

The holidays (from March 9 to March 10) will be applicable for Kochi Municipal Corporation, three municipalities and three panchayats.

Apart from Kochi Corporation, a holiday has been declared in Vadavukod-Puthencruz Grama Panchayat, Kizhakkambalam Grama Panchayat, Kunnathunad Grama Panchayat, Thrikkakkara Municipality, Thrippunithura Municipality and Maradu Municipality.

The holiday will be applicable to Anganwadis, Kindergarten and Day Care Centres, government, Aided and Unaided, CBSE and ICSE schools. Public examinations including SSLC and Higher Secondary Examination remain unchanged.

Earlier today, Kerala High Court directed Ernakulam District Collector to submit a comprehensive affidavit on Friday over the fire incident that happened at Brahmapuram Waste Plant.

The court was informed that the pollution was unbearable for the students, and they were sent back.

The fire occurred on March 2 and it is still not been extinguished completely. Indian Navy's helicopters with fire and rescue officials are operating at Brahmapuram to douse the fire now. (ANI)

