New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) India rallied all BRICS countries to unanimously condemn the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed and support New Delhi's stand against terrorism, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh said on Thursday.

Addressing the media here, he said India's continued advocacy for global unity in the fight against terrorism was widely appreciated at the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, which concluded last week.

He said India's stand against terrorism in the wake of the April 22 attack was unanimously reflected in the forum's final joint declaration.

"We express strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, in which at least 26 people were killed and many more injured. We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens..." the joint declaration unanimously adopted by the BRICS Forum read.

"We urge to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism. and reject double standards in countering terrorism. We emphasise the primary responsibility of states in combating terrorism and that global efforts to prevent and counter terrorist threats must fully comply with their obligations under international law, including the Charter of the United Nations..." it added.

The Indian delegation was chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, with Harivansh and a few MPs attending. The meeting was held in Brasilia from June 3 to 5.

The BRICS, comprising countries like India, China, Brazil, Russia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Indonesia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, represents countries with 45 per cent of the world population and 40 per cent of the global GDP.

Harivansh said world parliamentarians steered consensus on Pahalgam attack condemnation, giving a strong push to India's stand against terror.

Cross-border terrorism, its financing and providing it safe havens were subjected to an all-around condemnation at the summit, he said.

There were discussions on making stronger and more durable BRICS inter-parliamentary cooperation, uniting for the reform of the multilateral peace and security architecture, inter-parliamentary cooperation for responsible and inclusive artificial intelligence and on the search for new paths for economic development, Harivansh said.

The Indian delegation unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and forcefully called for the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy towards it, he said.

Harivansh said the nations underscored the need to coordinate their efforts to curb financial support to terrorist outfits, increase intelligence sharing, prevent the misuse of emerging technologies, and strengthen cooperation in investigation and judicial processes.

After the meeting, India was announced as the host for the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum next year, with Birla formally assuming the chairmanship.

He said India will now take an active lead in strengthening cooperation among BRICS parliaments.

MPs Surendra Singh Nagar, Vijay Baghel, Vivek Thakur, Shabari Byreddy, Lok Sabha secretary general Utpal Kumar Singh, Rajya Sabha secretary general P C Mody, and officers from the Lok Sabha Secretariat were part of the delegation.

The delegation also held bilateral meetings with Hugo Motta Wanderley da Nóbrega, President of the Chamber of Deputies, Brazil, David Samuel Alcolumbre Tobelem, President of the Federal Senate of Brazil, and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Parliament of Iran.

A meeting was also held with Ana Maria Mari Machado, Vice-President of the National Assembly of Cuba.

