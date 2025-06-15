Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): An old narrow bridge over the Indrayani River near Talegaon in Maharashtra's Pune district collapsed on Sunday afternoon, leaving at least four people dead and dozens injured, officials said.

The incident prompted authorities to launch immediate search and rescue operations.

According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 39 people were rescued and four bodies recovered.

"A narrow bridge over the Indrayani River in Kundmala, Pune, collapsed. 35 people were rescued initially by local efforts. NDRF, in joint ops with civil administration, rescued 4 more alive & recovered 4 bodies. Rescue operations are ongoing," the NDRF said in a post on X.

The Maharashtra government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those killed in the incident.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the bridge collapse incident on the Indrayani river near Talegaon in Pune district. Additionally, the state government will also bear the cost for the medical treatment of the injured," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Cyprus, spoke to CM Fadnavis to take stock of the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

The Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and said he is in constant touch with senior officials, including the Divisional Commissioner, District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and Tehsildar.

"It was very sad to hear the news of the accident in which a bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed at Indori near Talegaon in Pune district. According to preliminary information, 2 people have died in this incident. I pay my heartfelt tributes to them. We share the grief of their families," he said in a post on X.

He added, "I am in constant touch with the Divisional Commissioner, District Collector, Superintendent of Police and the concerned Tehsildar regarding this incident. As some people have been swept away, a search is being carried out for them. NDRF has been deployed at the spot. Relief work has been given immediate impetus...all the agencies have been ordered to be put on alert mode...they have been admitted to the hospital for treatment."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with CM Fadnavis and praised the NDRF's swift action. "Deeply saddened by the tragic incident of the bridge collapse on the Indrayani River in Talegaon, Pune. Spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and inquired about the present situation on the ground," Shah said in a post on X.

"NDRF teams posted nearby quickly rushed to the site, joined the rescue operation, and saved several lives with remarkable promptness. Heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the incident. "The news of drowning of many people due to the collapse of the bridge on Indrayani river in Pune is extremely sad. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and hope for the safety of those who are still missing. There is an appeal to the administration that relief and rescue operations should be carried out with full promptness," Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule visited the site and met with the families of the victims at a hospital in Pune.

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan, also at the scene, stated that the bridge collapsed due to excessive load as nearly 300 tourists stood on it despite prior warnings.

"The rescue operation is going on war footing. There is a possibility of the presence of a body under the debris... NDRF and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are all working to remove the debris... This narrow bridge was meant for the movement of the farmers, but 250-300 tourists stood on it, and the bridge collapsed due to excessive load... Entry was denied over here with boards erected, even police and locals warned about it," Mahajan told ANI.

Maharashtra Minister Makarand Patil also expressed these concerns and said several injured have been admitted to the civil hospital.

"Till now, injured people have been admitted to the (Civil) hospital... The rescue operation is going on in full swing. NDRF and SDRF have come here for the same, along with volunteering organisations and locals... This bridge was restricted for people and two-wheelers; however, due to excitement around monsoon tourism, many tourists gathered on despite restrictions," Patil told ANI.

Search operations were ongoing for those feared swept away. All agencies were on high alert, while the injured received medical treatment at nearby hospitals. (ANI)

