Thanjavur, Jul 26 (PTI) Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said conservation and protection of the Brihadeeswara temple is a top priority.

Since the Chola-era temple here is a UNESCO world heritage monument, the government's commitment towards its conservation and protection is always highest on the priority, Shekhawat told reporters here.

The government is continuously making efforts to make Thanjavur, one of the greatest tourist destinations more tourist friendly, he added.

