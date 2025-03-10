Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 10 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy-led Congress government, accusing it of plunging Telangana into financial distress with reckless borrowing and zero delivery on electoral promises.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, MLC Kavitha highlighted that in just 15 months, the Congress government has borrowed a staggering Rs 1.52 lakh crore but failed to implement even a single flagship welfare scheme promised during its campaign. She demanded that the government release a comprehensive white paper detailing all loans taken and their utilization.

"Women were promised Rs 2,500 per month. Brides were promised 10 grams of gold. Young women expected electric scooters. Farmers were promised loan waivers and bonuses. Not a single promise has been fulfilled. The poor have been abandoned while payments to big contractors continue uninterrupted," BRS Leader Kavitha stated.

She strongly countered Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's claims of a financial crisis in the state, asserting that Telangana generates over Rs 18,000 crore per month in revenue, spends approximately Rs 6,000 crore, and maintains a healthy surplus.

"During his visit to Delhi, the Chief Minister claimed the state couldn't afford Rs 500 crore for capital expenditure. In reality, Telangana spends around Rs 3,000 crore monthly on infrastructure. This deliberate misinformation is damaging the state's image nationally," the daughter of BRS Supremo said.

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha further accused the Congress government of lacking social awareness, vision, and the intent to serve the people. "This government has made 420 promises and delivered on none. Rs 1.5 lakh crore has vanished with no trace of public benefit. Where has this money gone?"

In a post on X, MLC Kavitha said, "15 Months. Rs 1,50,000,00,00,000 Debt. Women didn't receive Rs 2,500. No gold, no scooters, no pensions, no infrastructure. Yet, Revanth Reddy Garu got the chair, and the people got betrayed. 420 promises. 0 delivered. Rs 1.5 lakh crore vanished. Where did the money go if it didn't go to the people?"

BRS leader K. Kavitha reiterated her call for financial transparency and demanded immediate accountability from the Congress regime, warning that the people of Telangana will not forgive this betrayal. (ANI)

