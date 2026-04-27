India News | BRS to Closely Monitor SIR Process in Telangana: KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 27 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday said that the party has resolved to closely monitor the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Telangana and ensure that no irregularities take place in the state.

Addressing party cadre on the occasion of the BRS foundation day, KTR said the party would remain vigilant regarding the electoral roll revision process.

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"We also resolved that SIR needs to be taken seriously in the state of Telangana by our party representatives. We will be very diligent, we will be monitoring everything very closely, so that any unfortunate incidents that may have occurred elsewhere in the country are not repeated here," he told ANI.

KTR said the decision was part of the party's broader organisational resolutions during its 25th anniversary celebrations, marking its entry into the 26th year since formation under party founder K Chandrashekar Rao.

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"BRS celebrated its 25th anniversary and entered into the 26th year of formation of our party under the leadership of our founder president, KCR. We have expressed our gratitude to every section of the society, be it our lawyers, our students, our journalists, our farmers and everybody who has contributed to the formation of the state," he said.

He also paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the Telangana statehood agitation.

"We have paid our tributes to the hundreds of students who have sacrificed their lives in the course of the agitation from 2009 to 2014. We've also expressed our deep gratitude to all the political parties across the country that have supported the formation of Telangana State," KTR said.

He also raised concerns over agricultural issues in the state, particularly the procurement of grains.

"We have also resolved that the impending agrarian crisis in the state of Telangana with respect to the lack of procurement of grains should be avoided by the state government immediately, and the state government should start procuring grain without any restrictions whatsoever," he added.

Earlier in the day, Rao described the party as a "revolution" as it marked 25 years since its formation, extending greetings to workers and supporters.

In a post on X, KTR wrote, "The blood boils, a race hoisted flag... A reborn context completing its 25-year journey! The flag of self-political existence fluttering proudly.. A scene celebrating the silver jubilee culmination! A resplendent Long March that has crossed the milestone of 25 springs! BRS is not a political party ...it's a revolution! Heartfelt anniversary greetings to party workers, social media warriors, fans, and leaders."

BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy also extended greetings on the occasion and lauded party chief K Chandrashekar Rao, Telangana's first Chief Minister.

"On the occasion of the formation day of the BRS party, I congratulate our party president, Telangana's first Chief Minister, KCR Garu. I also heartily congratulate all party leaders and the people of Telangana on this occasion. A decade of governance has shown this country what development means. Under KCR's leadership, in the 10 years between 2014 and 2023, Telangana has achieved many milestones... For the past two and a half years, under Congress rule, the people of Telangana are completely disappointed with the way governance has been conducted," Reddy said.

The party was founded as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) by K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on April 27, 2001. Later in 2022, it was renamed as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The party has completed 25 years since its inception and entered its 26th year. (ANI)

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