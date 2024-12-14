Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], December 14 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals trying to infiltrate into India from the Rattachera area in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, the BSF said on Saturday.

The BSF said that the individuals were lured by Bangladeshi touts who facilitated their entry for 7,000 Bangladeshi Taka and promised free medical treatment in Kolkata for two of them.

The apprehended individuals were about to reach Kolkata eventually after crossing the Indo-Bangladesh border, the BSF said in a release.

However, all the apprehended individuals were handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) through a flag meeting on Saturday.

The statement reads, "On 13th Dec 2024, acting on specific information, the vigilant troops of 172 Bn BSF Meghalaya Frontier, apprehended 07 Bangladeshi nationals while infiltrating into India in Rattachera area under East Jaintia Hills district. During preliminary questioning, it was revealed that they were lured by two Bangladeshi touts who facilitated their crossing on payment of BD Taka 7000/- (Taka 1000/- per head) and also promised free medical treatment at Kolkata for two of the apprehended persons namely Mohammed Shahjahan, 55 yrs, and Miss Aarifa, 20 yrs, D/o Mohammed Shahjahan R/o vill - Tootpalt, PO - Khulna, Thesil & District - Khulna, Bangladesh."

"They were bound for Kolkata via Indian village Dona Skur-NH 6- Badarpur railway station (Assam) and further to Kolkata. However, as a goodwill gesture all the apprehended BD nationals were handed over to BGB through flag meeting on 14th Dec' 2024," it added.

Meanwhile, a smuggling attempt has also been foiled by the BSF troops along the Indo-Bangladesh border in areas of Sonata, Dawki and Kasinda of East Khasi Hills district.

The BSF troops seized drugs worth Rs 9.83 lakhs, which included items such as cattle, sugar, liquor, dupattas, truck rims, biscuits, fish, betel nuts, potatoes, blankets, garlic, and other edible goods.

"A smuggling attempt was thwarted by BSF troops along the Indo-Bangladesh border in area of Sonata, Dawki and Kasinda under East Khasi Hills District. The troops seized contraband goods worth Rs9.83 lakh, which included items such as cattle, sugar, liquor, dupattas, truck rims, biscuits, fish, betel nuts, potatoes, blankets, garlic, and other edible goods. These items were intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh. The seized goods have been handed over to the Customs Office for further action," the statement reads. (ANI)

