Hyderabad, December 14: A shocking leopard attack has been reported in Telangana, where a woman sustained injuries after being attacked by the big cat. The alleged attack occurred this morning, December 14, when the woman was near a cattle shed at her house in Dedra village in Bazarhathnoor Mandal. The leopard, which is suspected to have come to prey on cattle, attacked the woman, who went out to answer nature's call.

The Times of India reports that soon after the leopard jumped on her, the woman raised an alarm. The villagers rushed to her aid, and the big cat fled the scene. The victim, identified as Bheemabai, was immediately rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad town for treatment. It is reported that Bheemabai suffered injuries near her eye in the leopard attack. Leopard Spotting in Telangana: Big Cat Spotted Crossing Road on Srisailam-Hyderabad Highway As Passenger Travelling in Car Records Leopard’s Sighting, Video Goes Viral.

After the incident, villagers alerted forest officials about the leopard. The forest department promised all necessary help, including financial assistance to the woman. The leopard attack comes nearly a month after forest officials noticed the pugmarks of a leopard in Adilabad's Kuntala Mandal. Back then, forest officials had alerted the villagers and even urged them to take necessary precautions.

In a separate incident which took place in October, a wild cat mistakenly identified as a leopard allegedly led to panic among residents at Miyapur in Hyderabad. After the incident, forest personnel tried to capture the animal, although its identity was confirmed later.

