Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) Amidst recent objections by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) over the Border Security Force's (BSF) attempts to erect fences in certain areas along the India-Bangladesh border, a sector commander-level border coordination meeting of the two forces was held at Benapole in Bangladesh on Wednesday to address key bilateral concerns and bolster cooperation between the two nations.

The meeting saw deliberations on sensitive issues including the contentious implementation of the Single Row Fence (SRF), cross-border crime and development projects in border areas, officials said.

Also Read | School Holiday 2025: Winter Break Extended in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Other States Amid Cold Wave, Check Revised Dates Here.

The Indian delegation was led by BSF Kolkata Sector Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Tarni Kumar, while the BGB team was headed by Colonel Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury, Sector Commander of BGB Khulna. Senior officers, including battalion commanders and staff officers from both forces, were present.

According to officials, the discussion touched upon measures to curb human trafficking, cattle smuggling, and illegal migration — long-standing issues that have added strain to bilateral ties in recent months.

Also Read | 'Government Working With Dedication, Spirit of Service': PM Narendra Modi Says During Inauguration of Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple of ISKCON in Navi Mumbai.

"The meeting deliberated upon important issues of mutual interest including development projects in border areas, implementation of SRF, effective measures to combat cross border crime including cattle smuggling, human trafficking and illegal immigrants," a statement by BSF South Bengal Frontier said.

Notably, the SRF, aimed at enhancing border security, has drawn concerns from Dhaka over its impact on the livelihoods of border communities and cross-border connectivity.

"These high-level meetings are testimony to the unbreakable partnership between India and Bangladesh. Through open dialogue and cooperation, both forces have reaffirmed their commitment to maintain the sanctity of the international border while addressing shared concerns. The BSF is steadfast in its mission to faithfully guard its borders and promote harmony with its neighbours," the PRO of BSF South Bengal Frontier said.

Tensions at the Indo-Bangla border have escalated over the fencing issue, with local protests erupting in several border villages on the Bangladeshi side.

Bangladesh previously expressed concerns over a perceived lack of consultation in fencing plans, which it fears could disrupt traditional transit routes and communal ties in the region.

The meeting also emphasized the need for development projects in border areas, with both sides agreeing to work jointly for the welfare of people residing in the sensitive zone.

This engagement comes at a critical juncture as both nations strive to maintain cordial relations amidst growing challenges on the border.

India on Monday summoned Bangladesh's acting High Commissioner Nural Islam and conveyed to him that it followed all laid down protocols in the construction of fencing along the border between the two neighbours.

India's action came a day after Bangladesh's foreign ministry called Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to express its "deep concern" over the "activities" of the BSF.

Last week, the BSF and BGB had held an informal meeting at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Petrapole in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district to discuss various issues related to fencing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)