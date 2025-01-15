Lucknow, January 15: School holidays have been extended in several Uttar Pradesh districts due to the ongoing cold wave. In Lucknow, DM Surya Pal Gangwar has announced that schools up to class 8 will remain closed until January 16, reopening on January 17, 2025. Similar measures have been taken in Badaun, where schools for younger students will also resume on January 17.

In Rampur and Moradabad, schools will stay closed until January 16, while classes for grades 9 to 12 will operate between 10 am and 3 pm. In Bareilly, schools will observe a holiday on Wednesday, adding to the precautionary measures amid the harsh weather. Rajasthan School Holiday: Due to Cold Wave, State Government Announces Holidays for Students From Class 1 to 8 in 25 Districts Including Jaipur.

The Delhi government has extended winter holidays for all schools until January 15, 2025, to combat the cold wave. Schools in nearby areas like Noida and Gurugram have also prolonged their holidays for the same period. In Ghaziabad, schools are expected to reopen on January 20, 2025. School Holidays 2025 List: Winter Vacation Extended in Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Other States Amid Cold Wave, Know Dates Here.

In Uttarakhand, schools located in areas below 5,000 feet altitude observed holidays from January 1 to 13, 2025, and will reopen on January 15. Similarly, in Patna, all schools will remain closed until January 15, 2025, due to the ongoing chilly weather conditions.

