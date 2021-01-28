Agartala, Jan 28 (PTI) A meeting between BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) over construction of barbed wire fencing in Sabroom subdivision in South Tripura district has ended inconclusively, BSF said on Thursday.

The deputy inspector general (DIG) level meeting, held to discuss erection of wire fencing on a five-kilometre stretch at Ailmara in Sabroom, ended inconclusiveley on Wednesday due to objections raised by BGB, a Border Security Force (BSF) source said on condition of anonymity.

The meeting was held at the zero point at Sabroom, 115 km from here.

"Another meeting with BGB would be arranged soon and it is likely that the problem would be resolved through negotiations since relations between the two border guards and the two countries are very cordial," the BSF source said here.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had recently asked the Tripura government to complete barbed wire fencing in the remaining 5.58 km unfenced patch in Sabroom.

Tripura shares 856-km-long border with Bangladesh, of which around 67 km is unfenced.

