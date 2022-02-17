Jammu, Feb 17 (PTI) Scores of unemployed youth were briefly detained during a protest demonstration and blockade of Tawi bridge here in support of their demand for recruitment in Border Security Force and Central Industrial Security Force here, officials said on Thursday.

The youth assembled at Tawi bridge and blocked traffic by holding massive anti-government protests, they said.

Also Read | Clean Colaba Association: Initiatives to Keep Colaba Clean Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The protesters were detained after they clashed with police personnel, who removed them from blocking the main Tawi bridge on Jammu-Airport road, the officials said.

Hundreds of aspirants have been holding protests in different parts of the city over the past one year after they failed to get jobs during a recruitment drive by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the result of which was declared in February last year.

Also Read | Ukraine-Russia Tensions: Indian Govt Encourages Airlines to Operate Chartered Flights from Ukraine to India.

They have been demanding enhancement of the vacancies to provide them employment as they have cleared all the rounds required to obtain the jobs. They had also staged protests for over two months last year outside the local office of the BJP.

The protestors added that they have already crossed the age limit to stand a chance for recruitment in future.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)