Colaba is one of the important and high profile areas in South Mumbai. There are many five star hotels here. Therefore, tourists from home and abroad are visit in large numbers in this area. It is the moral responsibility of the government to maintain law and order in Colaba and to keep the area clean and tidy under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The biggest problem in Colaba is unauthorized parking. Municipal Corporation and Traffic Police need to pay attention for the large number of vehicles parked here. Also, all the footpath in Colaba are crowded due to beggars and unauthorized hawkers stationed on the footpath in Colaba. As a result, locals and tourists have to work hard to get around and there are traffic jams on the roads.

Subhash Motwani, a social worker from Colaba, and Pervez Cooper have formed a group of locals called Clean Colaba. Group of locals called Clean Colaba Association Carries out a number of initiatives from time to time to keep Colaba clean. All the highly educated people associated are with Clean Colaba Association. Many of these people who have been living in Colaba for Years are being treated unfairly by the Mumbai Port Trust (BPT). Mumbai Port Trust has a large number of land Banks at Colaba.

A delegation of Clean Colaba Association led by Pervez Cooper, Subhash Motwani and Anil Mahajan will soon meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal and Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale to resolve various issues in Colaba.

