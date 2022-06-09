Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 9 (ANI): The Border Security Force in Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir fired at a drone spotted close to the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector in the early hours of Thursday.

A blinking light suspected to be emanating from a drone was spotted by BSF troops who fired at it.

"A blinking light suspected to be a drone was observed in the Arnia sector at around 4.15 am today. BSF troops fired at it due to which it returned back," BSF said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

