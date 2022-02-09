New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a narcotics and weapon smuggling bid by a drone along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab.

A senior official of the force said troops fired at the drone after they heard a "buzzing sound of a suspected flying object coming from the Pakistani side to the Indian side" around 1 am in the Panjgrain area of Gurdaspur sector.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11, Note 11S, Redmi Smart Band Pro & Redmi Smart TV X43 Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

"During search in the area of village Ghaggar and Singhoke, two packets of yellow colour with suspected contraband have been recovered so far," the senior officer said.

It is suspected that the drone dropped the packets, he added.

Also Read | Enforcement Directorate Attaches Immovable Assets Worth Rs 1.29 Cr in Connection With Money Laundering Case.

A pistol was also seen wrapped in the packet, and the consignment was found in the field about 2.7 km from the fence, the officer said.

A search is on to find if the drone too was downed or if it escaped, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)