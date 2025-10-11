Tripura (Agartala) [India], October 11 (ANI): A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel opened fire in self-defence after a group of 15-20 smugglers attacked and attempted to snatch his weapon during a patrol near Kalamchera Border Outpost (BOP) at around 8:45 pm on Friday.

A Border Security Force (BSF) patrol party observed a group of individuals attempting to smuggle contraband items near the Kalamchera Border Outpost (BOP). When the BSF personnel intervened to prevent the smuggling, they were surrounded and assaulted by the smugglers. The miscreants also attempted to snatch the weapon of a BSF jawan.

In self-defence, the BSF personnel fired three rounds from their rifle. One of the miscreants, identified as Suman Mia, son of Abul Kasim, from Village Karalatala, Kalamchoura, sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. He was immediately evacuated to GB Hospital in Agartala, where his condition is reported to be serious.

"On 10th Oct at about 2045 hrs, BSF patrol party observed a group of 15 -20 miscreants trying to carry out smuggling of contraband items near Kalamchera BOP. When they tried to prevent the smuggling, they were gheraoed and assaulted by the smugglers, and they further tried to snatch the weapon of a BSF jawan. To save himself and in self defence BSF personnel fired 03 rounds from his rifle. It is learnt that one Indian miscreant identified as Suman Mia, S/o Abul Kasim, R/o Vill Karalatala, Kalamchoura sustained bullet injury on the chest. He has been evacuated to GB Hospital, Agartala, and his condition is reported to be serious," the BSF HQ said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, the BSF foiled multiple smuggling attempts along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura, seizing foreign-made contraband items worth Rs 8.5 lakh and rescuing 17 cattle from different locations across the state, officials said.

According to Frontier Headquarters BSF, Salbagan, Agartala, the operation was conducted by BSF troops of Border Out Post (BOP) Rangoti under the jurisdiction of Police Station Irani in Unakoti district.

The BSF troops of BOP Rangoti under PS Irani, on Wednesday and Thursday, District Unakoti successfully seized foreign-made Patron cigarettes, cosmetic items, and other contraband worth Rs 8.5 lakh.

Additionally, BSF troops of the Tripura Frontier rescued 17 cattle from various locations within the state and foiled several attempts at transboundary smuggling. (ANI)

